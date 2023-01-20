$50,000 Powerball Ticket purchased in Beckley

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at Sheetz #482 on North Eisenhower Drive in Beckley.

The holder of this ticket must sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

Wednesday’s numbers were 6, 15, 22, 42, 47, and the Power Ball was 26.

Players should check their tickets, for there are nine prize tiers, ranging from $4 to the jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot currently sits at $473 million.

Tickets can be purchased for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Powerplay option, which increases non-jackpot prizes. Tickets for the next draw must be purchased by 9:59 pm on Saturday.

