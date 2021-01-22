500 Fayette Co. residents vaccinated during mass distribution

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – On Friday Jan. 22, 2020, Fayette County healthcare providers administered 500 vaccine doses to members of the public who were 65 and older.

“I was notified on Wednesday afternoon that I had to pick up 500 doses, I picked them up Wednesday evening and they are going to be disbursed on Friday. It’s a spur-of-the-moment thing, but we’re getting shots in arms and that’s all that matters,” New River Health Association, Chief Medical Officer, Angela Barker said.

The mass vaccination clinic was put together in less than two days and community members who were vaccinated were required to schedule an appointment.

“They were very receptive. We called people with less than 24 hour notice and they said, tell us when, where and we will be there. No one has complained about it, everybody was extremely grateful. This is a very monumental day for healthcare providers, this is what we live for and this is why we signed up to do what we do,” she said.

Fayette County healthcare providers are also thrilled that residents no longer have to travel long distances to vaccination hubs like Greenbrier County.

“This is really important for residents of our area. We had a lot of residents that told us that they simply cannot get to Lewisburg. The depths of Fayette County is an hour and a half drive and it’s over mountains and through the woods, it’s not easy. I think that’s why a lot of the residents signed up so quickly and were so ready to do this because they just physically can’t get to Greenbrier County and 85-year-olds should not be driving that far,” she said.

If you are a Fayette County resident and would like to be vaccinated, you can call the Fayette County Health Department or New River Health Association to schedule an appointment.