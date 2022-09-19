3 Steps to StartUp to host “Coaching Success- Technical Assistance for WV Entrepreneurs” Webinar on September 20

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The 3 Steps to StartUp Program will host “Coaching Success-Technical Assistance for WV Entrepreneurs,” a one-hour virtual webinar to inform entrepreneurs on available resources in West Virginia. The webinar will take place on Tuesday, September 20, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am.

West Virginia entrepreneurs can consult with technical assistance experts in the business planning, legal, accounting, and marketing industries. The free event is open to all entrepreneurs, assistance providers, small business owners, funders, economic developers, and others.

Register today by clicking here.

Related