2022 State Wrestling Tournament – Day 1 Update

WOAY – The 2022 state wrestling tournament began Thursday night in Huntington, with 76 area grapplers taking part in first-round matches. Two area student-athletes were late additions to the field after other grapplers had to withdraw.

31 individuals advanced to the championship quarterfinals, with Greenbrier West and Woodrow Wilson having six wrestlers each advance. Five Independence grapplers also reached the quarterfinals, along with three each from Oak Hill, Nicholas County, and Princeton. Greenbrier East had two, while Shady Spring’s Joshua Goode, Liberty’s Michael Kinzel, and Richwood’s Tyler Workman also won first round matches.

In the team standings, Greenbrier West is second in Class A with 18 points, only trailing Cameron. Independence is sixth in Class AA, while Woodrow Wilson is seventh in Class AAA.

The championship quarterfinals, which will be held simultaneously with the first round of consolation matches, will take place Friday morning.

Related