2022 Primary Election Results
|Race
|Candidate
|Vote Count
|Vote Percent
|Winner
|NATIONAL
|U.S. House of Representatives - 1st Congressional District (DEM)
|Lacy Watson
|32,329
|100%
|x
|U.S. House of Representatives - 1st Congressional District (REP)
|Carol Miller
|41,571
|66%
|x
|Zane Lawhorn
|5,461
|9%
|Scott Fuller
|6,130
|10%
|Kent Stevens
|4,615
|7%
|James Edwin Houser
|4,836
|8%
|
STATE
|Candidate
|Vote Count
|Vote Percent
|Winner
|State Senate - 6th District (DEM)
|Tiffany Clemins
|2,306
|100%
|x
|State Senate - 6th District (REP)
|Wesley Blankenship
|796
|14%
|Mark Maynard
|3,411
|60%
|x
|Sabrina Grace
|1,521
|27%
|State Senate - 9th District (REP)
|Mick Bates
|4,272
|48%
|Rollan Roberts
|4,561
|52%
|x
|State Senate - 10th District (DEM)
|Stephen Baldwin
|6,135
|100%
|x
|State Senate - 10th District (REP)
|Thomas Perkins
|920
|9%
|Mike Steadham
|4,228
|42%
|Vince Deeds
|4,924
|49%
|x
|House of Delegates - 35th District (DEM)
|Mark Blackwell
|553
|40%
|Dewey Houck
|830
|60%
|x
|House of Delegates - 35th District (REP)
|Adam Vance
|1,221
|100%
|x
|House of Delegates - 36th District (DEM)
|Ed Evans
|1,135
|100%
|x
|House of Delegates - 36th District (REP)
|Tom Acosta
|242
|50%
|Anita Hall
|241
|50%
|House of Delegates - 37th District (DEM)
|Skip Crane
|476
|100%
|x
|House of Delegates - 37th District (REP)
|Marty Gearheart
|786
|100%
|x
|House of Delegates - 40th District (REP)
|Roy G. Cooper
|1,703
|100%
|x
|House of Delegates - 43rd District (DEM)
|JoAnna Vance
|615
|100%
|x
|House of Delegates - 43rd District (REP)
|Christopher R. Toney
|866
|51%
|Kase Poling
|837
|49%
|House of Delegates - 44th District (DEM)
|Mark Montgomery
|114
|10%
|Tony O. Martin
|687
|59%
|x
|Russell O. "Rusty" Wooton
|370
|32%
|House of Delegates - 44th District (REP)
|Ann Worley
|427
|35%
|Tom Moseley
|293
|24%
|Todd A. Kirby
|510
|41%
|x
|House of Delegates - 46th District (DEM)
|Paul S. Detch
|681
|67%
|x
|Joe Holt
|342
|33%
|House of Delegates - 46th District (REP)
|Mark Alan Robinson
|162
|9%
|Karen G. McCoy
|733
|39%
|Mike Honaker
|964
|52%
|x
|House of Delegates - 47th District (DEM)
|Heather Hill
|645
|100%
|x
|House of Delegates - 47th District (REP)
|Todd Longanacre
|1,435
|100%
|x
|House of Delegates - 50th District (DEM)
|David "Elliott" Pritt
|780
|100%
|x
|House of Delegates - 50th District (REP)
|Austin Haynes
|632
|100%
|x
|LOCAL - FAYETTE COUNTY
|Candidate
|Vote Count
|Vote Percent
|Winner
|Fayette County Magistrate - Unexpired Term Division 4
|Shawn L. Campbell
|1,929
|41%
|Matt Jeffries
|2,771
|59%
|x
|Fayette County Circuit Clerk (DEM)
|Debbie Blake Hendrick
|1,668
|68%
|x
|Mike Malay
|799
|32%
|Fayette County Circuit Clerk (REP)
|Travis Prince
|0
|100%
|x
|Fayette County Commissioner (DEM)
|Beach Vickers
|0
|100%
|x
|Fayette County Commissioner (REP)
|Lois Amos
|900
|45%
|John Brenemen
|1,087
|55%
|x
|Fayette County Clerk (DEM)
|Michelle L. Holly
|0
|100%
|x
|Fayette County Board of Education
|Gary Ray
|3,277
|40%
|Joby Groom
|2,275
|28%
|Pat Gray
|2,673
|32%
|LOCAL - GREENBRIER COUNTY
|Candidate
|Vote Count
|Vote Percent
|Winner
|Greenbrier County Circuit Clerk (DEM)
|Louvonne Legg Arbuckle
|0
|100%
|x
|Greenbrier County Circuit Clerk (REP)
|Jamie L. Baker
|0
|100%
|x
|Greenbrier County Commissioner (DEM)
|Deeta King Hunter
|0
|100%
|x
|Greenbrier County Commissioner (REP)
|Blaine Phillips
|0
|100%
|x
|Greenbrier County Clerk (DEM)
|Kayla M. McCoy
|0
|100%
|x
|Greenbrier County Clerk (REP)
|Robin Yates Loudermilk
|0
|100%
|x
|Greenbrier County Board of Education
|Hazel Flanagan Reed
|1,415
|13%
|Preston Zopp
|1,387
|13%
|Kay Smith
|1,218
|11%
|Jeanie Porterfield Wyatt
|2,459
|22%
|Andrew Perry Utterback
|1,371
|12%
|Paula Sanford-Dunford
|1,499
|14%
|Derek S McDaniel
|796
|7%
|Davina Ruth Agee
|898
|8%
|LOCAL - MCDOWELL COUNTY
|Candidate
|Vote Count
|Vote Percent
|Winner
|McDowell County Circuit Clerk (DEM)
|Francine Spencer
|0
|100%
|x
|McDowell County Commissioner (DEM)
|Michael D. Brooks
|0
|100%
|x
|McDowell County Commissioner (REP)
|Martin B. West
|0
|100%
|x
|McDowell County Clerk (DEM)
|Donald L. Hicks
|847
|58%
|Tammie G. Bailey
|611
|42%
|McDowell County Board of Education
|Kevin Wade
|567
|13%
|Angela Robinette
|618
|14%
|Jill Goins
|536
|12%
|Roberto "Tacoman" Diaz
|315
|7%
|Larkin Rippeth
|641
|15%
|David Williams
|594
|14%
|W.J. Proffitt
|213
|5%
|Mark Shelton
|908
|21%
|LOCAL - MERCER COUNTY
|Candidate
|Vote Count
|Vote Percent
|Winner
|Mercer County Circuit Clerk (REP)
|Steven Ellison
|781
|25%
|Julie Grubb Ball
|2,286
|75%
|x
|Mercer County Commissioner (DEM)
|Jeff Disibbio
|0
|100%
|x
|Mercer County Commissioner (REP)
|Bill Archer
|0
|100%
|x
|Mercer County Clerk (REP)
|Verlin T. Moye
|0
|100%
|x
|Mercer County Board of Education
|Bruce Barilla
|1,071
|8%
|Angela M Lambert
|1,265
|9%
|Gregory "Greg" Prudich
|2,563
|18%
|Holly (Buckner) Parish
|1,396
|10%
|Davette Hoylman
|472
|3%
|Joshua Ellison
|578
|4%
|Carl Calfee
|1,269
|9%
|Jacinda Santon Smith
|1,713
|12%
|Bo Webb
|306
|2%
|Tara Lively Mitchell
|562
|4%
|Brandi Reece
|170
|1%
|Susan Sparks Gaither
|407
|3%
|Mark D Godfrey
|1,352
|10%
|Jennifer L. Moore
|576
|4%
|Pat Watkins
|493
|3%
|LOCAL - MONROE COUNTY
|Candidate
|Vote Count
|Vote Percent
|Winner
|Monroe County Circuit Clerk (DEM)
|Leta Gullette-Comer
|430
|57%
|x
|Teresa Brooks
|318
|43%
|Monroe County Circuit Clerk (REP)
|Daniel Tickle
|0
|100%
|x
|Monroe County Commissioner (DEM)
|Kevin Glover
|0
|100%
|x
|Monroe County Commissioner (REP)
|Joey Hazelwood
|413
|27%
|Clyde Gum Jr
|373
|24%
|Kevin L. Galford
|764
|49%
|x
|Monroe County Clerk (REP)
|Angela Miller Taylor
|385
|25%
|Jeremy Meadows
|661
|43%
|x
|Brandon Eggleston
|475
|31%
|Monroe County Board of Education
|Everett Lee Fraley II
|1,096
|22%
|Blaize Ferguson
|634
|13%
|William E. (Bill) Miller
|795
|16%
|Terry A. Utterback
|1,311
|27%
|Candy Sabol
|1,060
|22%
|LOCAL - RALEIGH COUNTY
|Candidate
|Vote Count
|Vote Percent
|Winner
|Raleigh County Circuit Clerk (DEM)
|Paul H. Flanagan
|0
|100%
|x
|Raleigh County Circuit Clerk (REP)
|Robert "Bob" McComas
|4,761
|100%
|x
|Raleigh County Commissioner (REP)
|Lucy Lester
|1,088
|17%
|Daniel Hall
|2,127
|32%
|Robert Mooney
|793
|12%
|Dave Tolliver
|2,577
|39%
|x
|Raleigh County Clerk (REP)
|Scott Van Meter
|5,783
|100%
|x
|Raleigh County Board of Education
|Marie Walker Hamrick
|4,374
|20%
|Ronald "Ron" Martin
|2,961
|13%
|Clyde (CJ) Schuyler
|2,001
|9%
|Brandy Stover
|2,816
|13%
|Charlotte Hutchens
|5,242
|24%
|Larry D Ford
|4,840
|22%
|LOCAL - SUMMERS COUNTY
|Candidate
|Vote Count
|Vote Percent
|Winner
|Summers County Circuit Clerk (DEM)
|Stacy Ford
|0
|100%
|x
|Summers County Commissioner (DEM)
|Linda Huffman
|540
|48%
|Joseph M. Blankenship
|586
|52%
|Summers County Commissioner (REP)
|David Milburn
|552
|48%
|Ted Kula
|608
|52%
|Summers County Clerk (DEM)
|Jackie Jefferies Farley
|0
|100%
|x
|Summers County Clerk (REP)
|Lynn Reed
|0
|100%
|x
|Summers County Board of Education
|Greg Angell
|1,182
|17%
|Billie J. Persinger
|563
|8%
|Kenny Brogan
|816
|12%
|Michele Merrill
|767
|11%
|Megan Harvey
|1,663
|24%
|Renee Farley
|833
|12%
|Janima Bond
|482
|7%
|Stanley Duncan
|655
|9%
|LOCAL - WYOMING COUNTY
|Candidate
|Vote Count
|Vote Percent
|Winner
|Wyoming County Circuit Clerk (REP)
|Mike Stover
|422
|24%
|Tony Paytner
|1,337
|76%
|x
|Wyoming County Commissioner (DEM)
|Samuel Muscari
|966
|56%
|x
|Douglas Prichard
|770
|44%
|Wyoming County Clerk (DEM)
|Jewell Aguilar
|1,077
|59%
|x
|Michael Goode
|750
|41%
|Wyoming County Board of Education
|Allan R. Stiltner
|1,646
|22%
|Douglas E. Lester
|1,842
|24%
|Ken McBride
|1,289
|17%
|Doug Kennedy
|1,718
|23%
|Mary Ford
|1,134
|15%
|Wyoming County Circuit Court Judge
|Michael Cochrane
|1,978
|54%
|x
|Thomas Evans
|567
|15%
|Lindsey Thompson
|1,152
|31%
