WV Lottery - Advertisement

2022 Primary Election Results

RaceCandidateVote CountVote PercentWinner
NATIONAL
U.S. House of Representatives - 1st Congressional District (DEM)
Lacy Watson32,329100%x
U.S. House of Representatives - 1st Congressional District (REP)
Carol Miller41,57166%x
Zane Lawhorn5,4619%
Scott Fuller6,13010%
Kent Stevens4,6157%
James Edwin Houser4,8368%
STATE
CandidateVote CountVote PercentWinner
State Senate - 6th District (DEM)
Tiffany Clemins2,306100%x
State Senate - 6th District (REP)
Wesley Blankenship79614%
Mark Maynard3,41160%x
Sabrina Grace1,52127%
State Senate - 9th District (REP)
Mick Bates4,27248%
Rollan Roberts4,56152%x
State Senate - 10th District (DEM)
Stephen Baldwin6,135100%x
State Senate - 10th District (REP)
Thomas Perkins9209%
Mike Steadham4,22842%
Vince Deeds4,92449%x
House of Delegates - 35th District (DEM)
Mark Blackwell55340%
Dewey Houck83060%x
House of Delegates - 35th District (REP)
Adam Vance1,221100%x
House of Delegates - 36th District (DEM)
Ed Evans1,135100%x
House of Delegates - 36th District (REP)
Tom Acosta24250%
Anita Hall24150%
House of Delegates - 37th District (DEM)
Skip Crane476100%x
House of Delegates - 37th District (REP)
Marty Gearheart786100%x
House of Delegates - 40th District (REP)
Roy G. Cooper1,703100%x
House of Delegates - 43rd District (DEM)
JoAnna Vance615100%x
House of Delegates - 43rd District (REP)
Christopher R. Toney86651%
Kase Poling83749%
House of Delegates - 44th District (DEM)
Mark Montgomery11410%
Tony O. Martin68759%x
Russell O. "Rusty" Wooton37032%
House of Delegates - 44th District (REP)
Ann Worley42735%
Tom Moseley29324%
Todd A. Kirby51041%x
House of Delegates - 46th District (DEM)
Paul S. Detch68167%x
Joe Holt34233%
House of Delegates - 46th District (REP)
Mark Alan Robinson1629%
Karen G. McCoy73339%
Mike Honaker96452%x
House of Delegates - 47th District (DEM)
Heather Hill645100%x
House of Delegates - 47th District (REP)
Todd Longanacre1,435100%x
House of Delegates - 50th District (DEM)
David "Elliott" Pritt780100%x
House of Delegates - 50th District (REP)
Austin Haynes632100%x
LOCAL - FAYETTE COUNTY
CandidateVote CountVote PercentWinner
Fayette County Magistrate - Unexpired Term Division 4
Shawn L. Campbell1,92941%
Matt Jeffries2,77159%x
Fayette County Circuit Clerk (DEM)
Debbie Blake Hendrick1,66868%x
Mike Malay79932%
Fayette County Circuit Clerk (REP)
Travis Prince0100%x
Fayette County Commissioner (DEM)
Beach Vickers0100%x
Fayette County Commissioner (REP)
Lois Amos90045%
John Brenemen1,08755%x
Fayette County Clerk (DEM)
Michelle L. Holly0100%x
Fayette County Board of Education
Gary Ray3,27740%
Joby Groom2,27528%
Pat Gray2,67332%
LOCAL - GREENBRIER COUNTY
CandidateVote CountVote PercentWinner
Greenbrier County Circuit Clerk (DEM)
Louvonne Legg Arbuckle0100%x
Greenbrier County Circuit Clerk (REP)
Jamie L. Baker0100%x
Greenbrier County Commissioner (DEM)
Deeta King Hunter0100%x
Greenbrier County Commissioner (REP)
Blaine Phillips0100%x
Greenbrier County Clerk (DEM)
Kayla M. McCoy0100%x
Greenbrier County Clerk (REP)
Robin Yates Loudermilk0100%x
Greenbrier County Board of Education
Hazel Flanagan Reed1,41513%
Preston Zopp1,38713%
Kay Smith1,21811%
Jeanie Porterfield Wyatt2,45922%
Andrew Perry Utterback1,37112%
Paula Sanford-Dunford1,49914%
Derek S McDaniel7967%
Davina Ruth Agee8988%
LOCAL - MCDOWELL COUNTY
CandidateVote CountVote PercentWinner
McDowell County Circuit Clerk (DEM)
Francine Spencer0100%x
McDowell County Commissioner (DEM)
Michael D. Brooks0100%x
McDowell County Commissioner (REP)
Martin B. West0100%x
McDowell County Clerk (DEM)
Donald L. Hicks84758%
Tammie G. Bailey61142%
McDowell County Board of Education
Kevin Wade56713%
Angela Robinette61814%
Jill Goins53612%
Roberto "Tacoman" Diaz3157%
Larkin Rippeth64115%
David Williams59414%
W.J. Proffitt2135%
Mark Shelton90821%
LOCAL - MERCER COUNTY
CandidateVote CountVote PercentWinner
Mercer County Circuit Clerk (REP)
Steven Ellison78125%
Julie Grubb Ball2,28675%x
Mercer County Commissioner (DEM)
Jeff Disibbio0100%x
Mercer County Commissioner (REP)
Bill Archer0100%x
Mercer County Clerk (REP)
Verlin T. Moye0100%x
Mercer County Board of Education
Bruce Barilla1,0718%
Angela M Lambert1,2659%
Gregory "Greg" Prudich2,56318%
Holly (Buckner) Parish1,39610%
Davette Hoylman4723%
Joshua Ellison5784%
Carl Calfee1,2699%
Jacinda Santon Smith1,71312%
Bo Webb3062%
Tara Lively Mitchell5624%
Brandi Reece1701%
Susan Sparks Gaither4073%
Mark D Godfrey1,35210%
Jennifer L. Moore5764%
Pat Watkins4933%
LOCAL - MONROE COUNTY
CandidateVote CountVote PercentWinner
Monroe County Circuit Clerk (DEM)
Leta Gullette-Comer43057%x
Teresa Brooks31843%
Monroe County Circuit Clerk (REP)
Daniel Tickle0100%x
Monroe County Commissioner (DEM)
Kevin Glover0100%x
Monroe County Commissioner (REP)
Joey Hazelwood41327%
Clyde Gum Jr37324%
Kevin L. Galford76449%x
Monroe County Clerk (REP)
Angela Miller Taylor38525%
Jeremy Meadows66143%x
Brandon Eggleston47531%
Monroe County Board of Education
Everett Lee Fraley II1,09622%
Blaize Ferguson63413%
William E. (Bill) Miller79516%
Terry A. Utterback1,31127%
Candy Sabol1,06022%
LOCAL - RALEIGH COUNTY
CandidateVote CountVote PercentWinner
Raleigh County Circuit Clerk (DEM)
Paul H. Flanagan0100%x
Raleigh County Circuit Clerk (REP)
Robert "Bob" McComas4,761100%x
Raleigh County Commissioner (REP)
Lucy Lester1,08817%
Daniel Hall2,12732%
Robert Mooney79312%
Dave Tolliver2,57739%x
Raleigh County Clerk (REP)
Scott Van Meter5,783100%x
Raleigh County Board of Education
Marie Walker Hamrick4,37420%
Ronald "Ron" Martin2,96113%
Clyde (CJ) Schuyler2,0019%
Brandy Stover2,81613%
Charlotte Hutchens5,24224%
Larry D Ford4,84022%
LOCAL - SUMMERS COUNTY
CandidateVote CountVote PercentWinner
Summers County Circuit Clerk (DEM)
Stacy Ford0100%x
Summers County Commissioner (DEM)
Linda Huffman54048%
Joseph M. Blankenship58652%
Summers County Commissioner (REP)
David Milburn55248%
Ted Kula60852%
Summers County Clerk (DEM)
Jackie Jefferies Farley0100%x
Summers County Clerk (REP)
Lynn Reed0100%x
Summers County Board of Education
Greg Angell1,18217%
Billie J. Persinger5638%
Kenny Brogan81612%
Michele Merrill76711%
Megan Harvey1,66324%
Renee Farley83312%
Janima Bond4827%
Stanley Duncan6559%
LOCAL - WYOMING COUNTY
CandidateVote CountVote PercentWinner
Wyoming County Circuit Clerk (REP)
Mike Stover42224%
Tony Paytner1,33776%x
Wyoming County Commissioner (DEM)
Samuel Muscari96656%x
Douglas Prichard77044%
Wyoming County Clerk (DEM)
Jewell Aguilar1,07759%x
Michael Goode75041%
Wyoming County Board of Education
Allan R. Stiltner1,64622%
Douglas E. Lester1,84224%
Ken McBride1,28917%
Doug Kennedy1,71823%
Mary Ford1,13415%
Wyoming County Circuit Court Judge
Michael Cochrane1,97854%x
Thomas Evans56715%
Lindsey Thompson1,15231%
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
WOAY News
WOAY-TV is a family-owned television station located in Oak Hill, WV. WOAY covers nine counties in total: Fayette, Greenbrier, Raleigh, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming, and McDowell Counties in West Virginia and Tazewell County, Virginia.
Contact us: news@woay.com
Website by WOAY-TV
X