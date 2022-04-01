2022 All-State Basketball Teams: Boys Class AAAA

WOAY – The Class AAAA girls all-state basketball teams were announced Thursday, as decided by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association. Area players on the teams are listed in bold.

FIRST TEAM – Alec Poland (Morgantown, captain), Chandler Schmidt (Cabell Midland), Ben Nicol (George Washington), Cameron Johnson (Jefferson), Ashton Mooney (Parkersburg South), Jordan Holmes (Musselman), Duane Harris (South Charleston), Sha’ron Young (Morgantown)

SECOND TEAM – Elijah Redfern (Woodrow Wilson, captain), Mikey Johnson (Huntington), Adam Seams (Greenbrier East), Cyrus Traugh (Parkersburg South), Alex Isinghood (Brooke), Anthony Hersh (Capital), Brooks Gage (Morgantown), Jaden Gladney (Jefferson)

AREA PLAYERS RECEIVING HONORABLE MENTION – Chase Hancock (Princeton), Goose Gabbert (Greenbrier East), Aaron Griffith (Greenbrier East), Kris Joyce (Princeton), Jacob Perdue (Oak Hill)

