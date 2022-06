2022 All-State Baseball Teams: Class AAA

WOAY – The Class AAA all-state baseball teams were announced Thursday, as decided by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association. Area players receiving all-state honors were:

SECOND TEAM – Danny Dickenson (Woodrow Wilson, infielder)

HONORABLE MENTION – Jordan Bailey (Princeton), Gavin Bennett (Greenbrier East), Darris Boswell (Greenbrier East), Micah Clay (Woodrow Wilson), Braxton Hall (Oak Hill), Jayden McLain (Oak Hill), Jake Roshau (Greenbrier East), Logan Williams (Woodrow Wilson), Zane Wolfe (Oak Hill)

