2022 All-State Baseball Teams: Class AA

WOAY – The Class AA all-state baseball teams were announced Wednesday, as decided by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association. Area players receiving all-state honors were:

FIRST TEAM – Cam Manns (Shady Spring, pitcher), Atticus Goodson (Independence, catcher), Jacob Howard (Wyoming East, infielder), Michael McKinney (Independence, infielder), Kerry Collins (Bluefield, infielder), Josh Lovell (Shady Spring, utility)

SECOND TEAM – Bryson Redmond (Captain, Bluefield, catcher), Tanner Sipes (Independence, pitcher), Ryker Brown (Bluefield, infielder), Carson Brown (Independence, utility)

HONORABLE MENTION – Clay Basham (Independence), Caleb Fuller (Bluefield), J.P. Girod (Nicholas County), Hunter Harmon (Bluefield), Alex Johnston (Shady Spring), Andy Lester (Independence), Tyler Mackey (Shady Spring), Jacob Meadows (Shady Spring), Alex Pritt (Nicholas County), Jared Vestal (PikeView), Tanner Whitten (Wyoming East)

