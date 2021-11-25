2021 Volleyball All-State Teams: Class AA

WOAY – The Class AA all-state volleyball teams were announced Thursday, as decided by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association. Area players on the two teams are in bold.

FIRST TEAM – Meg Williams (Shady Spring, captain), Alyssa Hill (Philip Barbour), Kelsie Dangerfield (Shady Spring), Emily Denison (Philip Barbour), Ashlyn Six (Oak Glen), Chloe Thompson (Shady Spring), Hayley Hovious (Winfield), Sydney Shamblin (Herbert Hoover), Gabby Elliot (Wayne), Averi Carpenter (Philip Barbour)

SECOND TEAM – MacKenna Halfin (Philip Barbour, captain), Kyra Davis (Independence), Payton Shreeve (Grafton), Gabby Floyd (Liberty Harrison), Brinlee Harris (Herbert Hoover), Ally Morris (Berkeley Springs), Jaci Smith (Frankfort), Peydon Smith (Shady Spring), Ashton Henrich (Herbert Hoover), Avery Childers (Robert C. Byrd)

AREA PLAYERS RECEIVING SPECIAL HONORABLE MENTION – Sarah Bragg (Independence), Mason Stone (Nicholas County), Kaylee Addair (Westside)

AREA PLAYERS RECEIVING HONORABLE MENTION – Kelsie Foster (Nicholas County), Anyah Brown (PikeView), Abby Stoval (PikeView), Cara Brown (Bluefield), Emma Lambert (Wyoming East)

Related