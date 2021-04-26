2021 Girls Basketball State Tournament Preview

WOAY – For a third straight year, five area girls basketball teams have reached the state tournament in Charleston. Quarterfinal games begin Tuesday with the first semifinals taking place Thursday; all four state championship games are scheduled for Saturday. Below is the quarterfinal schedule for area teams.

TUESDAY, APRIL 27

9:30 AM –#6 River View vs. #3 Calhoun County

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28

9:30 AM – #6 Midland Trail vs. #3 Nitro

7:15 PM – #7 Mingo Central vs. #2 Wyoming East

9:00 PM – #5 PikeView vs. #4 Logan

THURSDAY, APRIL 29

9:30 AM – #6 Woodrow Wilson vs. #3 George Washington

