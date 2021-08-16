2021 Football Preview: Wyoming East Warriors

NEW RICHMOND, WV (WOAY) – 2020 was an up-and-down year for football teams around the state, and Wyoming East football went through many twists and turns over the fall.
The Warriors encountered various on-field struggles in the opening weeks, but seemed to be finding momentum with an early October home win against River View. However, that turned out to East’s season finale due to COVID-19.
For the returning players in 2021, last season taught them to appreciate the benefits of being able to play amid the pandemic. Now they aim to replicate the success of 2019, when the Warriors advanced to the Class AA playoffs.
Wyoming East opens the season at the War Zone when they face Westside.
Wyoming East 2021 schedule
August 27: vs. Westside
September 3: vs. Mingo Central
September 10: at Nicholas County
September 17: at Herbert Hoover
October 1: at River View
October 8: vs. Shady Spring
October 15: vs. Point Pleasant
October 22: vs. PikeView
October 29: at Independence
November 5: at Liberty