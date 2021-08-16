2021 Football Preview: Wyoming East Warriors

NEW RICHMOND, WV (WOAY) – 2020 was an up-and-down year for football teams around the state, and Wyoming East football went through many twists and turns over the fall.

The Warriors encountered various on-field struggles in the opening weeks, but seemed to be finding momentum with an early October home win against River View. However, that turned out to East’s season finale due to COVID-19.

For the returning players in 2021, last season taught them to appreciate the benefits of being able to play amid the pandemic. Now they aim to replicate the success of 2019, when the Warriors advanced to the Class AA playoffs.

Wyoming East opens the season at the War Zone when they face Westside.

Wyoming East 2021 schedule

August 27: vs. Westside

September 3: vs. Mingo Central

September 10: at Nicholas County

September 17: at Herbert Hoover

October 1: at River View

October 8: vs. Shady Spring

October 15: vs. Point Pleasant

October 22: vs. PikeView

October 29: at Independence

November 5: at Liberty

