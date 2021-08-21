2021 Football Preview: PikeView Panthers

GARDNER, WV (WOAY) – Few teams had more of an unorthodox football schedule in 2020 than PikeView.

The Panthers played games on a Monday, a Thursday, and sometimes two games in a week; however, they believe they’re entering 2021 stronger because of that flexibility.

PikeView is optimistic of improving this season due to their current roster size; it’s more than double the amount of players at the end of the 2020 season. They’ve taken notes from their scrimmage at Meadow Bridge earlier in the preseason, and are ready for their Thursday night opener with Summers County.

PikeView 2021 schedule

August 26: at Summers County

September 3: vs. Van

September 10: at Liberty

September 17: vs. Westside

September 24: vs. Shady Spring

October 1: vs. James Monroe

October 8: at Bluefield

October 22: at Wyoming East

October 29: vs. River View

November 5: at Nicholas County

