2021 Football Preview: Bluefield Beavers

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – For three straight seasons, Bluefield has finished as the runner-ups in Class-AA.

They enter 2021 motivated to make it back to the championship round.

“Last year, you know Fairmont Senior here, it left a bad taste in our mouth so we’re looking forward to getting back and hopefully getting to Wheeling and winning it all,” said senior quarterback and linebacker Ryker Brown.

Part of the reason for the high expectations are the lessons learned from past senior classes. Now the upperclassmen in 2021 are setting the example, and they’re taking that role seriously.

“We learned a lot from the senior classes before us so learning from them helps us out with helping the younger guys, knowing what they need to do,” said senior wide receiver and safety Jacorian Green.

Bluefield 2021 schedule

August 27: vs. Graham (VA)

September 3: at Princeton

September 10: at Pulaski (VA)

September 17: vs. Woodrow Wilson

September 24: vs. Richlands (VA)

October 8: vs. PikeView

October 15: at Tazewell (VA)

October 22: at Oak Hill

October 29: at Ridgeview (VA)

November 5: vs. Mingo Central

