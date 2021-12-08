2021 Class AA All-State Football Teams

WOAY – The Class AA All-State Football Teams were announced Wednesday, as decided by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. Area players named to the two teams or honorable mention are listed below, in alphabetical order.

FIRST TEAM – Trey Bowers (Utility Defense, Independence); Ryker Brown (Linebacker, Bluefield); Logan Dodrill (Punter/Utility Defense, Liberty Raleigh); Atticus Goodson (Running Back, Independence, Offensive Captain); Cyrus Goodson (Defensive Back, Independence); Jacorian Green (Wide Receiver, Bluefield); Brady Grimmett (Defensive Lineman, Independence); Amir Hairston (Running Back, Bluefield); Jordan Harvey (Linebacker, Independence); Logan Isom (Offensive Lineman, Independence); Bryson Pinardo (Linebacker, Shady Spring); Judah Price (Utility Offense, Independence)

SECOND TEAM – Dylan Blake (Wide Receiver, PikeView); Kaleb Clark (Running Back, Nicholas County); Chance Johnson (Defensive Back, Bluefield); Chris Mickey (Utility Defense, Liberty Raleigh); Logan Milam (Offensive Lineman, Nicholas County); Logan Phalin (Quarterback, Independence); Charlie Price (Defensive Lineman, Wyoming East)

HONORABLE MENTION – Michael Cheek (Independence), Jaxon Cogar (Westside), Blake Cook (Wyoming East), DJ Fuller (Bluefield), Jeff Girod (Nicholas County), Shawn Hale (Bluefield), Chris Harmon (PikeView), Wes Hill (Nicholas County), Braxton McKinney (Independence), Bryson Phipps (Nicholas County), Caleb Richmond (Shady Spring), James Sellards (Shady Spring), Jacob Showalter (Shady Spring), Caleb Whittaker (Shady Spring)

