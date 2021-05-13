2021 All-State Basketball Teams: Girls Class AAA

WOAY – The Class AAA all-state girls basketball teams were announced Thursday, as decided by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association. Area players on the two teams are in bold.

FIRST TEAM – Marley Washenitz (Fairmont Senior, co-captain), Baylee Goins (Nitro, co-captain), Peyton Ilderton (Logan), Meredith Maier (Fairmont Senior), Amya Damon (St. Joseph Central), Hannah Perdue (PikeView), Olivia Toland (North Marion), Karlie Denham (North Marion)

SECOND TEAM – Marisa Horan (Wheeling Central Catholic), Taylor Maddox (Nitro), Victoria Sturm (Robert C. Byrd, captain), Alana Eves (Wayne), Emily Dickerson (Midland Trail), Meghan Taylor (Winfield), Kaitlyn Carson (North Marion), Reece Enochs (Oak Glen)

AREA PLAYERS RECEIVING HONORABLE MENTION – Anyah Brown (PikeView), Alexis O’Dell (Nicholas County), Kierra Richmond (Shady Spring), Emily Suddreth (Independence)

