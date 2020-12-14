2020 WOAY Football Player of the Year – Atticus Goodson

WOAY is pleased to announce its 2020 Football Player of the Year is Atticus Goodson of Independence!

The junior led all area running backs with 1,618 yards and 25 touchdowns in just eight games. He helped the Patriots reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Check out the full interview with Goodson and Trevor Denton here.

WOAY Football Player of the Year History

2015 – Zayvion Lawson, Greenbrier East

2016 – Will Fenton, Fayetteville

2017 – Mookie Collier, Bluefield

2018 – Austin Isaacs, Midland Trail

2019 – Noah Brown, Greenbrier West