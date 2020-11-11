2020 Football Playoff Preview: Bluefield Beavers

WOAY – Bluefield is back in the Class AA playoffs for a fourth straight year; as the #2 seed, they will host Clay County on Friday, November 13 at 7:30 PM.

While the Beavers saw several games affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, they did finish the regular season 5-1; five of those games were against Class AAA opponents, while the only AA opponent was Point Pleasant.

Bluefield has scored an average of 34.3 points per game in the regular season, and they were held under 30 points only twice; their first meeting with Princeton and the lone loss of 2020 at Parkersburg.

The Beavers have made the Super Six each of the last three years, defeating Fairmont Senior in 2017, before finishing as runner-up to the Polar Bears in 2018 and to Bridgeport in 2019.