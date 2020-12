2020 Class A All-State Football Teams

WOAY – The Class A All-State football teams were announced Wednesday, as decided by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association. Area players named to the two teams or receiving honorable mention are listed below.

FIRST TEAM – Noah Brown (Greenbrier West, running back), Cole McClung (Greenbrier West, offensive line), Kaiden Pack (Greenbrier West, defensive back), Keandre Sarver (Summers County, defensive back), Chris Vines (Midland Trail, defensive back)

SECOND TEAM – Robert Ruffner (Midland Trail, running back), Ayden Redden (Meadow Bridge, wide receiver), Hunter Starkey (Greenbrier West, offensive lineman), Caleb Jantuah (Richwood, utility offense), Aden Isaacs (Midland Trail, linebacker)

HONORABLE MENTION – Tony Bailey (Mount View), Hunter Claypool (Meadow Bridge), Austin Cooper (River View), Tim Crabtree (River View), Zach McClung (Greenbrier West), Eli Morgan (River View), Cy Persinger (Midland Trail), Jesse Rose (Mount View), Dylan Wilson (Midland Trail)