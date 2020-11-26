2020 All-State Volleyball Teams: Class AA

WOAY – The Class AA All-State volleyball teams were announced Thursday, as selected by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association. Area players on the two teams are in bold.

FIRST TEAM – Alyssa Hill (Philip Barbour, captain), Meg Williams (Shady Spring), Emily Denison (Philip Barbour), Alayna Kranis (Oak Glen), Kelsie Dangerfield (Shady Spring), Tristan Wilson (Point Pleasant), Abby Fazzini (Robert C. Byrd), Jillian Fluharty (Winfield), Olivia Jeckering (Nicholas County), Somer Stover (East Fairmont)

SECOND TEAM – Payton Shreve (Grafton, captain), Sydney Shamblin (Herbert Hoover), Alisea McMillion (Clay County), Gabby Floyd (Liberty Harrison), Avery Carpenter (Philip Barbour), Chloe Thompson (Shady Spring), Anyah Brown (PikeView), Avery Childers (Robert C. Byrd), Erin Signorelli (Winfield), Nia Smith (Frankfort)

AREA PLAYERS NAMED SPECIAL HONORABLE MENTION – Brooke Presley (Shady Spring), Gabby Smith (Nicholas County), Erica Poe (Bluefield), Kaylen Parks (Independence), Sarah Brown (Westside)

AREA PLAYERS NAMED HONORABLE MENTION – Kyra Davis (Independence), Abby Stovall (PikeView), Lathea Hatfield (Westside)