17th annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair to make its return to the Raleigh County Memorial Airport next weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Classics, hot rods, muscle cars, and motorcycles will be rolling into the Raleigh County Memorial Airport again next weekend.

It’s the 17th annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair and the largest fundraiser presented by Hospice of Southern West Virginia.

People can expect to see hundreds of vehicles, every make, every model, every class, and decade lining the airport grounds starting Friday, July 22 through Saturday, July 23.

There will also be a petting zoo for the kids, a laser tag zone, a food court, a poker run parade, a car limbo competition, and much, much more. Starting at 9 p.m. that Saturday night will be the Rodney Atkins concert with fireworks to follow.

All of the proceeds from the event go to Hospice of Southern WV and Brian’s Safehouse.

“We are looking forward to it because it’s a great time, it’s a huge event, it’s a chance for us to get together with the community,” says Director of Public Relations for Hospice of Southern WV, Hope Duncan. “We appreciate the community’s support for helping us to pull this off every year. It’s just a great time to come out with the family and bring a family-friendly event to the area.”

You can purchase your tickets to this year’s auto fair by visiting WV Auto Fair. From there you will be able to buy weekend passes to the event for $10 and concert tickets for $32.

You can also buy your tickets at the gate starting next Friday at 9 a.m.

Related