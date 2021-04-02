14 area players on South Cardinals football roster

WOAY – The North-South Football Classic organizers announced rosters for the 2021 game on Thursday, with 14 area players selected to play for the South Cardinals.

Greenbrier East’s Ray Lee will be the Cardinals’ head coach, having been selected for the 2020 game before it was ultimately canceled. North Marion’s Daran Hays will be the head coach for the North Bears.

The 14 players represent eight different high schools in Southern West Virginia, from seven counties and all three classes. The 2021 football game is scheduled for June 19 at South Charleston.

Area players on South Cardinals roster

Isaac Atkins (Liberty), Nate Baker (Greenbrier East), Caleb Bower (Wyoming East), Jace Colucci (Woodrow Wilson), Josiah Honaker (Princeton), Caleb Jantuah (Richwood), Ethan Parsons (Princeton), Shawn Pennington (Liberty), Colby Piner (Greenbrier East), Amir Powell (Princeton), Josh Reilly (Wyoming East), Keandre Sarver (Summers County), Eli Selvey (Oak Hill), Quentin Wilson (Greenbrier East)

