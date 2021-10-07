Zan Hill wins Class AAA individual golf title

WHEELING, WV (video courtesy WTOV) – The 2021 high school state golf tournament took place Tuesday and Wednesday in Wheeling. For the fifth time in six years, a Southern West Virginia golfer took home an individual title.

Woodrow Wilson senior Zan Hill shot 79-75 to finish one stroke ahead of Cabell Midland’s Cameron Jarvis, and he was named the Class AAA medalist. Oak Hill’s Jack Hayes would finish third individually, while Hill’s Beckley teammate Jonah Willson tied for eleventh.

In Class AA, Shady Spring’s Tanner Vest was the individual runner-up to Herbert Hoover’s Bryson Beaver, while Westside’s Tanner Walls placed third. Shady Spring was third in the team standings, while Summers County was seventh in Class A.

Related