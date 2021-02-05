Youth Arts in the Parks 2021 Art contest nears deadline

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY) — Nature can be a great inspiration! Local students can celebrate their creativity and interest in nature through the Youth Arts in the Parks 2021 Appalachian Spring Wildflower Art Contest.

Now is the time for students to get their entries in, for the online contest entry window is only open through Feb. 8. Visit http://www.nps.gov/neri/youth-arts-inthe-parks.htm to see the updated 2021 contest rules, online entry procedures, details about the NEW digital art critter challenge, list of accepted wildflower and wildlife species, and see many wildflower reference photos.

Link to the online contest entry platform through the contest rules page https://www.nps.gov/neri/appalachian-spring-wildflower-art-contest-overview-and-rules.htm.

This program allows students to serve as community leaders and raise awareness of Appalachia’s natural diversity. The contest is open to all K – 12-grade students of Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh and Summers Counties. Youth can enter art through their school, community organization, or independently.

Top entries will be showcased at a spring 2021 art exhibit at Tamarack in Beckley and

online. This contest is part of a spring 2021 nature event celebrated throughout Southern West Virginia. New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, Tamarack, and several West Virginia State Parks partner to host this public event in April and May. The 2021 festivities are in development and will feature new programs, along with fun tips to help each of us discover more about nature while in the outdoors.

Coordinators will announce event details as this celebration draws near.