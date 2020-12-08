YMCA of Southern West Virginia receives grant for next stage of renovations

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The YMCA of Southern West Virginia received a donation towards its planned renovations today.

This will be the second phase of renovations since the YMCA closed down at the beginning of the pandemic. Part of phase two will include an elevator to help navigation between floors, among other projects.

“We’re also looking at a couple of other different aspects of the building,” said YMCA of Southern West Virginia CEO Jay Rist. “Group X studio in that whole wing. That Group X studio in the whole free weight room. And trying to look and see from an HVAC perspective what it would take to service those two areas. What we can put in there. We’ve talked about everything from being a concession stand to a feeding kitchen to a space for the kids.”

The YMCA is hoping to begin the next phase in its renovations this spring.