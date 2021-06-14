Wyoming County woman charged with arson, attempted murder

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office have charged a Wyoming County woman with attempting to kill two people by setting fire to a home.
Bridget Avonelle Cozort, 30, of Kopperston, is charged with one count of first-degree arson and two counts of attempted murder.
Investigators allege Cozort had been staying at a home with two other women when she was told on May 21 to move out. The following morning, Cozort set fire to the living room curtains before leaving the home with the other two women still inside.
One woman found the fire and called 911. Both women were able to escape the home safely, and responding firefighters were able to contain the fire to that room.
Cozart was later arrested May 28 on other Wyoming County charges. She was charged with arson on June 9. She was held at Southern Regional Jail with bail for the case set at $100,000.
Sponsored Content