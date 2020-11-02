Wyoming County woman arrested for firing a gun at police and others

LYNCO, WV (WOAY) – A woman is in jail after firing a handgun numerous times in the air, and towards police.

According to court documents, on Sunday, November 1, 2020, State Police were dispatched to a home about a female walking down the steering firing a handgun.  The caller told police that Teressa Brinkley was on his porch and had fired the handgun numerous times.  Officers were informed that the female had crouched on the caller’s porch and still had the firearm in her hand.  The caller also stated that Brinkley talked to individuals not there, and she stated she shot someone.

When police arrived, they observed Brinkley acting erratic and screaming at individuals that were not there.  Brinkley fired a shot when police were attempting to address her, they took cover, and Brinkley walked into the middle of the roadway and began talking to individuals that were not there.

Brinkley eventually ended up back on the porch of the caller’s home; police told her to drop her weapon, which she did.  After complying with officers’ commands, Brinkley was taken into custody.

Brinkley was placed under arrest for 14 counts of wanton endangerment.

She is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 50,000 dollar bond.

