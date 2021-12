WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Wyoming County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating after a three-year-old child fell out a window.

Corporal Tyler Sizemore tells us the child fell out the two-story window at their home around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The child was flown to Charleston Area Medical Center. The injuries sustained are currently unknown.

This is an open and ongoing investigation with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department.

