Wyoming County man arrested on domestic assault, other charges

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Wyoming County man is arrested on domestic assault, obstruction, and disorderly conduct charges after two separate incidents.

According to the criminal complaint, on Dec. 25, an officer was dispatched to a residence in Wyoming County on a domestic complaint.

Upon arrival, Randall Ackelson and his wife were inside the residence yelling at each other.

Both parties said it was just a verbal argument, but officers later obtained a copy of Mrs. Ackelson’s call to 911, in which said her husband had chased her outside in the snow.

Ackelson has previous battery convictions from 2009 and 2013.

In a separate incident, on Jan. 4, at approximately 2 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a home in Pineville in reference to Ackelson chasing a female down the street. The officer was informed by the Wyoming County 911 Center that the subject, Randy Ackelson, had a warrant for domestic battery through Wyoming County Magistrate Court.

The officer arrived on scene and observed Ackelson arguing with a woman on the street. The officer advised Ackelson that he had a warrant for his arrest.

Ackelson took an aggressive fighting stance with the officer and began screaming profanities at both the officer and woman. Eventually, he was placed into custody without further physical incident. However, throughout the arrest process, he continued to yell profanities at the officer and woman.

Ackelson was transported to the West Virginia State Police Jesse Detachment for processing.

Ackelson is charged with third offense of domestic assault, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $1500 cash-only bond.