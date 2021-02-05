Wyoming County man arrested on alleged sexual abuse

OCEANA, WV (WOAY) – A Wyoming County man is in jail facing an alleged sexual abuse charge.

According to a criminal complaint, on Jan. 22, officers responded to a 911 call in Oceana. Upon arrival, they spoke to a female victim. The woman said she had an incident with Stanley Belcher, in which he made unwanted contact with her.

The woman said she asked Belcher to take her to the store. After they went, he refused to take her home.

Belcher pulled over and pulled her out of the car. The victim alleged he pulled off her bra and attempted to pull off her pants. She said he also stole $40 in cash from her.

Belcher is arrested on first degree sexual abuse and petit larceny. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $10,000 bond.