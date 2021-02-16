Wyoming County man arrested for first degree arson

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A Wyoming County man is arrested for first degree arson.

According to a criminal complaint, on Feb. 13, Wyoming County officers were dispatched to a domestic complaint in Pineville. The officers noticed the home beside the complaints had thick heavy smoke coming out from the front door.

An officer checked inside the residence, noticed a fire inside and contacted the fire department.

Officers spoke with the complainant who said Smith came over to his house intending to borrow his truck. However, the man told him no. Smith then grabbed the man by the shirt, choking him. The man fought back and Smith, again, tried to choke him.

Smith was arrested and transported to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department.

After the fire was out, officers noticed there appeared to be spray paint on the ceiling of the residence. There were various chemicals on the floor around the fire, including paint thinner that was open and turned over. They also noticed burn patterns, which appeared to be following pour patterns all around chemicals on the floor.

Smith is charged with first degree arson and the misdemeanor charge of domestic battery. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $5,000 bond.