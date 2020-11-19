Wyoming County Commission signs agreement for Career Connection Program

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming County Commission signed an agreement this week with Workforce West Virginia’s Career Connection Program.

The Career Connection Program is aimed towards young people in their teens and early 20’s. They receive the opportunity to work at the county courthouse, with some salary and benefits covered.

“What this will do is give these young people an opportunity to come into the workplace, see exactly how things operate around here and get some real live work experience,” said Wyoming County Commission President Jason Mullins. “We’re excited. We always love to have young people around our courthouse. They learn a lot, not only from the work experience, but also exactly how government works here.”

This week’s agreement with the Career Connection Program is aimed towards 2021.