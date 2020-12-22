Wyoming County circuit clerk arrested after choking son

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A Wyoming County circuit clerk has been arrested after allegedly choking his son after an argument.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to a home on Davis street over the weekend for a domestic battery case. Upon arrival, officers were approached by the son of Michael Stover, who was in tears. The son notified officers that he was drinking alcohol with his father and had a small argument.

The victim stated that his father began to choke him, and had firearms in the home. The victim wrote a statement saying “I am tired of being choked. I was choked tonight by Michael Stover over nothing. We came home and was talking and ended up on the ground choked.”

Michael Stover has since been released on bond.