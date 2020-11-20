WVU-Youngstown State postponed due to COVID-19

WOAY – The original home opener for West Virginia men’s basketball, which was going to be against Youngstown State on December 2, has been postponed.

The Penguins have paused all team-related activities in the wake of COVID-19. In an athletic department statement, WVU Athletics said the teams are “hoping to reschedule the game with a mutually agreeable date in December.”

The Mountaineers played in Youngstown last season, winning 75-64. There are several West Virginia ties to the Youngstown State program; Penguins head coach Jerrod Calhoun was once the head coach at Fairmont State, while assistant Jason Slay graduated from Woodrow Wilson.

YSU women’s basketball has also paused all team activities; Wyoming East graduate Gabby Lupardus is currently a redshirt sophomore on the team.

West Virginia will open the 2020-21 season next week at the Crossover Classic in South Dakota, playing Northern Iowa on November 25.