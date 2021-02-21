WVU women win on Senior Day

MORGANTOWN, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – After a week in between games, West Virginia women’s basketball won 81-78 over TCU Saturday at the WVU Coliseum.

Kysre Gondrezick scored 14 points on her Senior Day, although both she and Madisen Smith weren’t able to play in the second half due to injuries. Kirsten Deans would step up for the Mountaineers in that time, finishing with 15 points and nine assists. Esmery Martinez led WVU with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

TCU’s Lauren Heard led all scorers with 38 points, as the Horned Frogs would take a six-point lead before WVU rallied.

West Virginia is on the road Wednesday at Iowa State, before further upcoming road games at Kansas and Kansas State.