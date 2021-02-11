WVU women defeat Kansas for 11th straight victory

MORGANTOWN, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – West Virginia women’s basketball has now won 11 straight games, following Wednesday’s 69-61 home win over Kansas.

It was the Jayhawks who started the game the stronger of the two, jumping out to an early 10-4 lead. However, WVU would score 15 straight and led by 11 going to the second quarter.

Four Mountaineers would reach double figures Wednesday, led by Kysre Gondrezick’s 19 points. Esmery Martinez and Kari Niblack had 17 points each for WVU; Kansas guard Holly Kersgieter led all scorers with 25 points.

West Virginia stays in Morgantown Sunday when they host Oklahoma.