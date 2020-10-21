WVU to host Florida in Big 12/SEC Challenge

WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball will host Florida on January 30, as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

This is the second time the Mountaineers and Gators have met since the challenge began in the 2013-14 season; Florida won 88-71 in Gainesville in January 2016.

West Virginia is 2-5 all-time in the Big 12/SEC challenge, with their wins coming last year against Missouri and in 2017 against Texas A&M. The Big 12 Conference has won the challenge four times, with the SEC winning once and the challenge twice finishing in a 5-5 tie.

In women’s college basketball news, WVU’s Kysre Gondrezick and Kari Niblack were both named Honorable Mention as part of the Big 12’s preseason awards. The preseason poll, along with the men’s awards and poll, will be announced soon. West Virginia is slated to host Tennessee in the 2020-21 women’s challenge.