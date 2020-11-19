WVU to face Northern Iowa in Crossover Classic

WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball is still scheduled to play in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in South Dakota next week. However, they will now play Northern Iowa in the opening round.

The decision comes after Texas A&M withdrew from the showcase due to concerns related to COVID-19. The Mountaineers and Panthers will play at 2 PM Eastern on Wednesday, November 25.

West Virginia will play St. Mary’s or Memphis on Thursday, November 26, depending on who wins and loses the two matchups. Creighton, South Dakota State, Utah State, and Wichita State are also in the 2020 field.

Northern Iowa went 25-6 overall in the 2019-20 season, including a 14-4 mark in Missouri Valley Conference as they won the league’s regular season championship. However, the Panthers were upset in the tournament quarterfinals by Drake.

The Panthers and Mountaineers met in last season’s Cancun Challenge, with WVU winning 60-55. Northern Iowa also faced Marshall last year, winning 88-80.