WVU Tech’s Long to coach Best Virginia in TBT

WOAY – WVU Tech men’s basketball head coach James Long has been named the head coach of Best Virginia, ahead of the 2021 edition of The Basketball Tournament.

Long was named Golden Bears head coach in 2019 following the resignation of Bob Williams. WVU Tech won the 2021 River States Conference tournament championship under Long, and qualified for the NAIA National Tournament in both of his seasons as head coach. The Charleston native was previously an assistant under Bob Huggins at West Virginia.

Started in 2014, The Basketball Tournament is a winner-take-all event that has gained popularity for its use of the “Elam Ending,” where games end when one team reaches a set point total, instead of the clock running out in the fourth quarter.

Best Virginia, which is made up of WVU men’s basketball alumni, reached the second round in 2019, but had to withdraw from the 2020 tournament because of COVID-19 issues.

“I am beyond excited to be a part of Best Virginia,” Long said in a statement posted to Twitter. “The experience in Richmond (in 2019) was something that brought a lot of excitement to Mountaineer Nation. We have all the pieces to compete for the TBT. I’m thankful for the opportunity to be a part of this team.”

Former WVU & Best Virginia player Da’Sean Butler and Morgantown High School boys basketball head coach Dave Tallman have both been named assistants.

