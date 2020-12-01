WVU Tech’s barrage of threes leads to 80-53 win over Bluefield College

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – On Monday night, WVU Tech improved to 3-3 with a dominant 80-53 win over Bluefield College.

The Lady Golden Bears made 10 of 17 three-point attempts, with seven different players hitting at least one shot from deep. Brittney Justice led the team with 21 points, while Brianna Ball notched a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Nialla Curtis led the Lady Rams with 21 points and 7 rebounds. Bluefield College falls to 2-6 on the season.

The Bluefield College men’s team was more successful on Monday, snapping a three-game losing skid with an 81-64 victory over Truett McConnell.

Stanley Christian led the Rams with 24 points and Jermiah Jenkins scored 20. The team now holds a 2-4 record on the season.