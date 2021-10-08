WVU Tech women’s soccer rallies to force draw

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – WVU Tech women’s soccer conceded twice to Carlow in the opening minutes of their River States Conference match, but the Lady Golden Bears rallied with a goal in each half of regulation to force a 2-2 draw.

The visiting Celtics had taken the lead in the 13th minute before adding to it minutes later through Natalie DiGiorno. Anna Baker put the Lady Golden Bears on the board in the 29th minute, with Princeton graduate Brittany Dye scoring the game-tying goal in the 79th minute.

WVU Tech will hold a men’s and women’s soccer doubleheader Saturday in Beckley against Point Park.

