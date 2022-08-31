WVU Tech Upward Bound Grant renewed

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) has received funds for the Upward Bound Program since 1966, applying every five years. This year’s grant renewal continues the state’s longest-running Upward Bound Grant. The program is accepting new students from Fayette and Raleigh County high schools for the upcoming year.

Upward Bound provides first-generation and limited-income students with academic and financial support, offering them opportunities to graduate successfully and succeed in their chosen career fields. Additionally, students in the program receive a small grant during the summer and the school year to help with expenses.

The Upward Bound program allows high school students to try the college experience. Students stay on campus for five weeks each summer. They receive course schedules with core classes and electives just like a college student. Additionally, the program offers students opportunities to travel, engage with other cultures and try new things.

Upward Bound participants recently traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, to experience the city and tour colleges. The theme of the last Upward Bound program was music. A music expert from Atlanta, Georgia, taught students the science behind music and production allowing students to write and record songs.

Students and parents interested in signing up for the Upward Bound program can contact their school counselors or call the WVU Tech Upward Bound office at 304-929-1290. For more information about Upward Bound at WVU Tech, visit techupwardbound.wvutech.edu.

