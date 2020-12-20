WVU Tech topples Division I foe Morgan State, 73-67

WOAY – A few days after holding a halftime lead against Youngstown State, WVU Tech finished the job against a Division I opponent, toppling Morgan State 73-67.

Ahead of the game, ESPN’s Basketball Power Index gave Morgan State a 98.3 percent chance of winning. As mentioned by the Register-Herald, this marks the Golden Bears’ first victory over an NCAA Division I team since 1980, when they beat James Madison.

Senior Tamon Scruggs led the team’s scoring effort in Baltimore, with 19 points including 5 three-pointers. As a team, WVU Tech made 12 shots from deep, shooting 52.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Like in Monday’s game against Youngstown State, WVU Tech led at halftime. But, this time they kept their foot on the gas and Scruggs scored 14 in the second half to help lead his team to victory.

The Golden Bears led by as many 16 points in the second half. Slowly, Morgan State clawed back into the game, narrowing the deficit to 4 points with less than a minute left. But made free throws by Darren Martin and Andreas Jonsson helped secure the win, and WVU Tech leaves Maryland with a piece of school history.

Next up, WVU Tech opens conference play against the University of Rio Grande.