WVU Tech to bring back football program

WOAY – WVU Tech President Dr. Carolyn Long announced Thursday that the university will plan to bring back football later this decade. This announcement was made as part of the annual State of Tech address, with multiple athletic developments planned for the future.

WVU Tech is currently discussing a project of investing in athletic fields at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Complex in Beckley, including facilities for baseball, softball, and track & field. The football field would be completed in several years, according to Long.

The Golden Bears have not fielded a football team since 2011, when they played at Martin Field in Montgomery.

Most WVU Tech athletic teams currently participate in the NAIA’s River States Conference, which does not currently sponsor football.

This would be the third area college in recent years to bring back football after several seasons without a team. Bluefield College – now Bluefield University – brought back the sport in the early 2010s, while Bluefield State returned to the gridiron this past fall.

