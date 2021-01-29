WVU Tech to allow fans starting February 6

WOAY – WVU Tech announced Friday that basketball games at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center will be open to a limited amount of fans, starting on February 6.

According to local guidelines, up to 420 fans will be able to attend basketball games on a first-come, first-serve basis. Fans would be asked to observe social distancing and wear a mask at all times apart from eating or drinking.

WVU Tech is scheduled to host Ohio Christian in a doubleheader on February 6. The teams go to Rio Grande on February 2, while the Lady Golden Bears face Marian Friday evening.