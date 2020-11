BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – On Saturday, WVU Tech took down Bluefield State in women’s basketball to improve to 2-2.

The Golden Bears took a 60-52 victory and were aided by a 14-point output by senior Brittney Justice. Sophomore Alyssa Taylor scored 13 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to record the first double-double of her career.

This was Bluefield State’s season opener. Freshman Londen Coleman led the team with 11 points.