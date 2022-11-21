WVU Tech offers community piano courses during spring semester

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) is offering piano courses for the Spring 2023 semester that will be open to community members.

All students must meet with Dr. Alecia Barbour, Assistant Professor of Music, for section placement.

Piano Level 1/2 courses will be on Tuesday evenings from 5:00 pm to 6:15 pm. The course is best suited for students with some basic skills.

Piano level 1 will be on Wednesday evenings from 5:00 pm to 6:15 pm. Anyone interested in Piano Level 0 starts beginner concepts for students without prior experience.

Beginners should contact Dr. Barbour to discuss the most appropriate class option.

Seating is limited for piano courses. Anyone interested in enrolling or has further questions about the courses can contact Dr. Alecia Barbour at alecia.barbour@mail.wvu.edu.

