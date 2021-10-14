WVU Tech men predicted to repeat as RSC champions

WOAY – The River States Conference announced its men’s basketball preseason poll and team Wednesday, with WVU Tech picked to repeat as league champions.

The Golden Bears went 13-7 last year, winning the conference tournament and reaching the second round of the NAIA National Tournament. They received 173 total votes, and nine first-place votes in both the East Division and the entire league. IU Kokomo, Rio Grande, and IU East also earned first-place votes.

Two WVU Tech players, Tamon Scruggs and Andreas Jonsson, were named to the preseason team. Scruggs was the Golden Bears’ leading scorer with 15.8 points per game, while Jonsson recorded an average of 14.5 per game.

WVU Tech men’s basketball opens the season October 29 against Alderson Broaddus. The RSC women’s basketball preseason poll & team will be announced Thursday.

Related