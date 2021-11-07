WVU Tech Men hold off Saint Mary-of-the-Woods in quarterfinals matchup

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The WVU Tech Men held off Saint Mary-of-the-Woods in a 3-0 contest Saturday afternoon at the Paul Cline Memorial Soccer Complex.

It was a little bit of a slow start for both teams. In the 27th minute, Ruben Martin Macias broke the scoreless tie with a goal to give the Golden Bears a 1-0 lead.

He also had an assist in a goal from Luis Alejandro James.

WVU Tech cruises to a 3-0 victory in this quarterfinals matchup. They’ll face off against the #1 seed University of Rio Grande on Wednesday in the semifinals.

