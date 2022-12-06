WVU Tech mathematics department secures grant to assist students with purchasing course materials

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) is relieving students’ financial burden by purchasing supplies so they do not have to buy additional materials for mathematics courses.

The Tech Golden Bear Alumni Association secured grant funds and donations to purchase the supplies.

Tech students enrolled in pre-calculus, trigonometry, and calculus courses will have the opportunity to get the required books, software, and calculators at no additional cost.

Professor and Chair of the Mathematics Department, Dr. Deborah Chun, says the high cost of class materials is a nationwide concern and has always been an issue the department has attempted to solve.

Through the West Virginia University, Teaching and Learning Commons (TLC), and the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, grants became available to professors seeking to adopt Open Educational Resources in classrooms.

