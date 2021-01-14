WVU Tech excited to return to the court after extended quarantines

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – It’s been a challenging basketball season for WVU Tech.

The men’s team hasn’t played since they beat Morgan State on December 19th and the women haven’t taken the court since December 8th. Both teams have experienced positive COVID-19 tests in recent weeks and have been quarantining almost all of January.

The women’s team plans to return to practice on Saturday, while the men plan on coming back on Monday. Both have had to quarantine multiple times this season and have combined to have at least a dozen games cancelled or postponed.

On Thursday, the WOAY sports team caught up with women’s basketball head coach Anna Kowalska and men’s coach James Long. They explained how they’ve been staying in touch with players remotely and how taxing this season has been on student-athletes.